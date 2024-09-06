Primoz Roglic takes lead of the Spanish Vuelta and eyes fourth title

ALTO DE MONCALVILLO, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic has taken a big step toward winning a fourth Spanish Vuelta title after claiming the race lead from Ben O’Connor with two stages left. Roglic entered Stage 19 five seconds behind O’Connor but the Australian couldn’t keep up as his rival powered uphill to the finish atop the category-one Alto de Moncalvillo in northern Spain. Roglic’s 15th career stage win at his favorite race left him with a commanding lead of 1 minute, 54 seconds over O’Connor. The 20th stage is a grueling mountain ride of 172-kilometers (106-miles) over seven categorized peaks. The three-week race concludes with a time trial in Madrid.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.