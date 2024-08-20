Primoz Roglic sprints to win steep summit finish at Spanish Vuelta and takes leader’s red jersey

PICO VILLUERCAS, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic has taken the leader’s red jersey after winning a sprint to the line of a steep summit finish on the fourth stage of the Spanish Vuelta. The three-time Vuelta winner only went in front about five meters from the line to edge Lennert van Eetvelt, who appeared to raise his right arm in a premature victory gesture. Roglic rose in the overall standings to now lead by eight seconds ahead of Joao Almeida, who placed third in the stage. Stage five Wednesday in the three-week race should suit the sprinters in a flat route to Seville.

