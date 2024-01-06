Primo Spears makes 2 FTs with 1.2 left, Florida State beats Virginia Tech 77-74

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jaylan Gainey scored nine of his 11 points in the second half, Primo Spears also scored 11, including two free throws with 1.2 seconds left, and Florida State beat Virginia Tech 77-74. Jamir Watkins and Darin Green Jr. each added 10 points for Florida State. Watkins made a layup to give Florida State a 10-point lead with 2:19 to play. Sean Pedulla made a layup, hit a 3-pointer with 59 seconds left and made two free throws to cap an 11-1 run that made it 74-all with five seconds remaining before Spears hit the go-ahead free throws. Pedulla led Virginia Tech with 26 points. Hunter Cattoor made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points and MJ Collins scored 10.

