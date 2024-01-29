Pride, patriotism win for African soccer fans and players in club vs. country debate

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — There’s no doubt which wins in the club vs. country debate for African soccer fans and players. They have little sympathy for European clubs missing star players because of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. Victor Osimhen cannot play for Napoli when he’s trying to steer Nigeria to its first title since 2013. Mohamed Salah was injured in a blow for Liverpool. Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga challenge has been complicated by the absence of four players. Stuttgart is without top scorer Serhou Guirassy, who’s trying to guide Guinea past the quarterfinals. Guirassy tells The Associated Press, “You don’t have much better than playing for your country.” It’s also a rare chance for African fans to see their stars at home.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.