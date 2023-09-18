Pride beat Courage 2-1 in NWSL and move one point out of playoff position

Adriana had a goal and assist as the Orlando Pride held on for a 2-1 win against the North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League. Ally Watt scored in the first minute to kick things off for Orlando, with Adriana doubling the lead in the 33rd. The Chicago Red Stars came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw at home against Angel City. Substitutes Ava Cook and Cheyna Matthews scored the equalizers in the second half, while goals from Jun Endo and Ali Riley helped Angel City extend its unbeaten streak to eight league games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.