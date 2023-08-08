Previewing the preseason AP Top 25: Tide outside top 3? Anybody but Georgia at No. 1? Where’s TCU?

The last time Alabama was ranked lower than No. 3 in the preseason AP Top 25, Nick Saban had not yet won a national championship with the Crimson Tide. There is a very real possibility that when the new preseason AP Top 25 is unveiled on Aug. 14, ’Bama could be squeezed out of the top-three for the first time since 2009. Will two-time defending champion Georgia start No. 1 for only the second time in school history? Can Michigan make a case? And how will voters treat TCU as it tries to follow-up last season’s magical run to No. 2?

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.