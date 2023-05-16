Preview capsule for the Heat-Celtics Eastern Conference finals

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are meeting in the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year and third time in the last four. The Celtics edged the top-seeded Heat in Game 7 last year to reach the NBA Finals. This time, the Heat are just the second No. 8 seed to reach the conference finals in the current format that began in 1984. The only other one, the New York Knicks, got all the way to the NBA Finals in 1999. Miami earned its most recent trip to the NBA Finals by beating Boston in 2020 at Walt Disney World.

