Pretty Mischievous wins Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs

By GARY B. GRAVES The Associated Press
Pretty Mischievous (14), with Tyler Gaffalione aboard, past the finish line to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race at Churchill Downs Friday, May 5, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kiichiro Sato]

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Pretty Mischievous took charge in the stretch and held off a late push by Gambling Girl to win the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks by a neck at Churchill Downs. The Brendan Walsh-trained filly started from the No. 14 post at 10-1 odds in the premier race for 3-year-old fillies. Pretty Mischievous stayed within reach of pacesetters Flying Connection and Defining Purpose through the far turn before making her move through the final turn. Pretty Mischievous covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:49.77 with Tyler Gaffalione aboard and paid $22.74, $10.10 and $7.40. The Alys Look was third.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.