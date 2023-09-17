Preston Stone accounts for 6 TDs in SMU’s 69-0 rout of Prairie View A&M

DALLAS (AP) — Preston Stone threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in SMU’s 69-0 rout of Prairie View A&M. Stone completed 15 of 20 passes for 300 yards, and he also had a 5-yard touchdown run. He connected with Roderick Daniels Jr. on a 91-yard touchdown pass and twice for scores to Jordan Kerley. Jordan Hudson and Romello Brinson also caught touchdown passes from Stone. Trazon Connley threw for 51 yards for Prairie View A&M (1-2).

