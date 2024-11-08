Preston Mattingly, son of Don Mattingly, promoted to Philadelphia Phillies general manager

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Preston Mattingly, a son of former star first baseman and manager Don Mattingly, has been promoted to general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. Sam Fuld, the GM since December 2020, is studying for his Master of Business Administration degree at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and will become the team’s president of business operations when he receives his degree in May 2026. Fuld will oversee business operations departments after his graduation and until then will share GM duties with Mattingly, who joined the Phillies front office in 2021.

