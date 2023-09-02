Preston Johnson throws 3 TD passes, LJ Johnson Jr. rushes for 128 yards and SMU opens with 38-14 win

DALLAS (AP) — Preston Stone threw three touchdown passes and SMU defeated Louisiana Tech 38-14. Stone, a redshirt sophomore with one previous start and two touchdown passes in his SMU career, was 23 of 37 for 248 yards and wasn’t intercepted. LJ Johnson Jr. rushed for 128 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown. SMU led 31-0 at halftime. Louisiana Tech’s Hank Bachmeier, a Boise State transfer, finished 21 of 33 for 241 yards, including a 53-yard score to Koby Duru.

