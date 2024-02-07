Pressure on Pochettino eases as Chelsea wins 3-1 at Aston Villa in FA Cup replay

So much for Chelsea being in crisis. A 3-1 win at Aston Villa in an FA Cup fourth-round replay extended Chelsea’s strong run of results in the domestic cup competitions this season. It came just as critics were getting on manager Mauricio Pochettino’s back for the team’s many dismal displays in the Premier League. Chelsea arrived at Villa Park having been routed 4-1 at Liverpool and then overrun in a 4-2 home loss to Wolverhampton both in the league. The pressure on Pochettino had ramped up but Chelsea’s players delivered. First-half goals by Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson came before an exquisite free kick from Enzo Fernandez. Chelsea also has reached the English League Cup final.

