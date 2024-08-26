Pressure on Gardner Minshew to help Raiders overcome low expectations

Antonio Pierce gave the team a jolt of energy when he replaced coach Josh McDaniels at midseason on an interim basis. The Raiders went 5-4 after that. Now Pierce is the full-time coach. The burden is on him to prove experts wrong that Las Vegas will struggle again this season. The Raiders are going with journeyman quarterback Gardner Minshew with second-year pro Aidan O’Connell in the wings. Not having a for-sure franchise quarterback figures to hold back a team with some offensive firepower.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.