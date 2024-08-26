Pressure on Gardner Minshew to help Raiders overcome low expectations

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Marcus]

Antonio Pierce gave the team a jolt of energy when he replaced coach Josh McDaniels at midseason on an interim basis. The Raiders went 5-4 after that. Now Pierce is the full-time coach. The burden is on him to prove experts wrong that Las Vegas will struggle again this season. The Raiders are going with journeyman quarterback Gardner Minshew with second-year pro Aidan O’Connell in the wings. Not having a for-sure franchise quarterback figures to hold back a team with some offensive firepower.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.