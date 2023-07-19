Pressure is building at Florida for quicker turnaround under Billy Napier

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The pressure is building on Billy Napier going into his second year as Florida’s football coach. How his first year ended certainly didn’t help. The Gators finished 6-7, losing five of their final seven games. That skid culminated in a 30-3 loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Napier’s Gators face an uphill climb in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division, which includes back-to-back national champion Georgia along with a resurgent Tennessee. Napier said Wednesday that the margin of error in the SEC is small. Napier will have a new quarterback this season, with Anthony Richardson gone to the NFL.

