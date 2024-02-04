Pressure eases on coach Marco Rose after Leipzig beats 10-man Union Berlin 2-0

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Loïs Openda and Benjamin Šeško scored as Leipzig ended a three-game losing run with a 2-0 win over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Leipzig’s poor form had sparked speculation about Marco Rose’s future as coach of a team stacked with promising young players. Openda and Šeško are two of those talented youngsters and stepped up with the goals. Leipzig stays fifth. Union is 15th in the 18-team league and has scored just once in its last four games. Lovro Majer came off the bench to twice level the score for Wolfsburg in a 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim.

