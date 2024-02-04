Pressure eases on coach Marco Rose after Leipzig beats 10-man Union Berlin 2-0

By The Associated Press
Leipzig's Lois Openda celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and 1. FC Union Berlin at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jan Woitas]

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Loïs Openda and Benjamin Šeško scored as Leipzig ended a three-game losing run with a 2-0 win over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Leipzig’s poor form had sparked speculation about Marco Rose’s future as coach of a team stacked with promising young players. Openda and Šeško are two of those talented youngsters and stepped up with the goals. Leipzig stays fifth. Union is 15th in the 18-team league and has scored just once in its last four games. Lovro Majer came off the bench to twice level the score for Wolfsburg in a 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim.

