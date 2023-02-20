Pressure building on Bayern coach Nagelsmann after outburst

BERLIN (AP) — Pressure is building on Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann. The German soccer federation has opened a case against Nagelsmann for his outburst toward referee Tobias Welz and his match officials following Bayern’s 3-2 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday. Nagelsmann apologized for his “choice of words,” but it hasn’t stopped the federation from looking into potential unsporting behavior. Nagelsmann was furious among other things over central defender Dayot Upamecano’s early red card. Nagelsmann is also under scrutiny for taking off team captain Thomas Müller to compensate for Upamecano’s loss. Nagelsmann has seen his team squander a four-point lead since the Bundesliga resumed after the winter break. Bayern drew its first three league games upon its return.

