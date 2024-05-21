Presidents’ Trophy-winning Rangers set to face Panthers in Eastern Conference final

One year after reaching the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers are back in the Eastern Conference final. The Presidents’ Trophy-winning New York Rangers have made it there for the second time in three years. Now, the East’s division winners will meet in the playoffs for just the second time — first since 1997 — when they face off in Game 1 of the conference finals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. The Rangers have been bucking the Presidents’ Trophy curse simply by making it this far. Since Chicago won the Stanley Cup in 2013, the Rangers are only the second Trophy winners to advance beyond the second round — joining the 2015 Rangers. The Panthers finished first in the Atlantic Division and were just four points behind the Rangers.

