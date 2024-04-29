Presidents’ Trophy-winning Rangers outmatch Capitals with depth and balance to move on in playoffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Rangers outmatched the Washington Capitals in nearly every possible way to move on to the second round of the NHL playoffs in dominant fashion. The Rangers swept the Capitals thanks to advantages in talent from the net out, superior special teams and a blend of depth and balance that makes them look every bit like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Ten players scored and 14 registered points for New York in its first four games. The Carolina Hurricanes leading their series against the New York Islanders 3-1 look like a formidable challenge in the second round.

