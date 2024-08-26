Presidents Cup teams get 6 automatic qualifiers with half the teams still to be picked

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Qualifying for the Presidents Cup ended at the BMW Championship and there was no change in the standings for the American or International teams. Adam Scott qualified for his 11th consecutive team. That’s one short of the Presidents Cup record held by Phil Mickelson. Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele lead the way for the Americans. The only newcomer to qualify was Sahith Theegala. Justin Thomas is No. 19 in the standings. He at least narrowly made it to the Tour Championship. That gives him one more week to perform. The captains announce six wild-card picks after next week.

