Presidents Cup is a one-sided affair the International team hopes to change

MONTREAL (AP) — It can be hard to call the Presidents Cup a rivalry when one team keeps winning all the time. The International team is trying to avoid losing for a 10th straight time when it faces the Americans at Royal Montreal. The matches start Thursday and International captain Mike Weir is hopeful of getting plenty of loud support from Canadians in the gallery. The Internationals at least have had chances to win their last two times on home soil. They had a two-point lead going into Sunday in Australia in 2019, and it came down to the final matches in South Korea in 2015.

