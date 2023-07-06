President of FIA says he sees no reason to slow Red Bull in dominant Formula One season

Red Bull heads into this weekend’s British Grand Prix undefeated through nine races, with two-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen on a five-race winning streak. The Red Bull dominance has led to a lackluster season even as F1 is enjoying a surge in popularity. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem tells The Associated Press he does not believe it is something F1’s governing body needs to address. He says Red Bull should not be punished for its efforts to outperform the competition.

