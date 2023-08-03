Prescott won’t feel disrespected by trash talk at Cowboys camp. The star QB says he often starts it

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Dak Prescott and cornerback Trevon Diggs went viral with some trash talking in training camp with the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott is amused by the reaction of pundits and fans to something he encourages and often starts himself. Diggs is being criticized for disrespecting the leader of his team. He says to “stay out of our business” and that he has the utmost respect for Prescott. The issue arose when Prescott scrambled toward a pylon in an 11-on-11 drill at practice. The question was whether the star QB scored. Diggs had an expletive-laced message for Prescott after the play ended.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.