Presbyterian’s QB carousel accounts for 5 TDs in 52-0 win over Virginia Lynchburg

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Ty Englehart threw for two touchdowns and was one of three quarterbacks to throw a touchdown for Presbyterian which beat Virginia Lynchburg 52-0. Presbyterian reserves Collin Hurst and Warner Bush each threw scoring passes in the win against the Dragons, an NCCAA Division I-affiliate program. Hurst also ran for a 1-yard score with 19 seconds left before halftime to make it 38-0. Matthew Jenks threw for 81 yards and Ryan Sims caught 10 passes for 50 yards for Virginia Lynchburg.

