Presbyterian women win 49-42 over Sacred Heart in NCAA Tournament debut

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mara Neira made sure Presbyterian’s first-ever NCAA Tournament game was memorable, scoring 14 points, including two free throws with 26.1 seconds left, as the Blue Hose beat Sacred Heart 49-42 in the First Four. The Big South Tournament champions earned a Friday rematch with top-ranked South Carolina, which administered a 99-29 beatdown on this same floor on Dec. 16. The Blue Hose won the battle of 16 seeds with defense, limiting Sacred Heart, which had won 15-straight games, to 25% shooting, including 3 of 23 from 3-point range. Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 12 points for Sacred Heart. Sacred Heart put up 23 more shots by forcing 10 more turnovers and getting 10 more offensive rebounds but the Blue Hose, shot 40%. They were also 16 of 19 from the foul line.

