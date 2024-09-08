Presbyterian renews series with Erskine, beats the Flying Fleet 31-14

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Collin Hurst threw two touchdown passes, Zach Switzer had a 90-yard kickoff return for a score and Presbyterian beat Division II-member Erskine 31-14. Hurst connected with Switzer with a 67-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and then he hit Cincere Gill with a 9-yarder early in the second. Switzer’s kickoff return for a TD gave Presbyterian a 21-7 halftime lead. Justin Montgomery added a 19-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Presbyterian (1-1). It was the first time the teams have met since 1951, which was played at Greenwood High School.

