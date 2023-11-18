Presbyterian gets past Morehead State 31-27 in season finale

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Wesley found Terik Mulder with an 18-yard touchdown pass with six minutes left in the game to lift Presbyterian past Morehead State 31-27 in a season finale. The Blue Hose finish the Colonial Athletic Association with a 2-6 record, one game behind the Eagles in the final conference standings.

