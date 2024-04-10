Preparations are being made for a potential NHL team in Salt Lake City
Preparations are being made in case an NHL team is in Salt Lake City sooner than later. Prospective owner Ryan Smith earlier this week solicited public suggestions for a team name. All this comes as the Arizona Coyotes are hoping to win a land auction for a site to build a new arena in the city of Phoenix. Players’ Association head Marty Walsh has repeatedly expressed frustration over the Coyotes’ current 5,000-seat home not being an NHL facility.
