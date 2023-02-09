Prep basketball game in Oklahoma ends with 4-2 score

An Oklahoma high school basketball game ended with a soccer-like score. Weatherford defeated Anadarko 4-2 on Tuesday after Anadarko chose to stall. The result came a month after the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association voted 8-7 against adding a shot clock. Neither team scored in the first quarter. Weatherford led 2-0 at halftime. Anadarko didn’t score until the final three minutes of the game and had the ball in the final minute with a chance to win.

