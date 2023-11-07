Premier League’s slow slide into video review chaos is far removed from FIFA vision for VAR in 2016

Video reviews in soccer were meant to take no more than six seconds. Now they can last close to six minutes. It was expected to happen once every four or five games. Now it can be four or five times in just one game. Reviewing refereeing decisions has come a long and increasingly unloved way from the VAR project first trialed by FIFA in 2016. VAR stands for video assistant referee. On Monday, a chaotic 4-1 loss for Tottenham against Chelsea fueled fears the English Premier League has got lost applying the high-tech aid to help referees make right calls.

