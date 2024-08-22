Premier League transfers: Berge joins Fulham and Liverpool sells teenager Clark

LONDON (AP) — Fulham has completed the signing of Sander Berge from relegated Burnley for a reported 25 million pounds ($32.8 million) on a five-year contract. The Norway international is set to replace the departed Joao Palhinha as the club’s holding midfielder. Palhinha left for Bayern Munich in the transfer window. Berge has also played for Sheffield United in the Premier League. He could be in contention to make his debut for Fulham against Leicester on Saturday. Liverpool has sold 19-year-old midfielder Bobby Clark to Salzburg for a reported 10 million pounds ($13 million).

