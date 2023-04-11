Premier League to hold summer tournament in United States

By The Associated Press
Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea, at the Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League will hold an off-season tournament in the United States this summer featuring six teams. Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham, Brighton and Brentford will play in the nine-match “summer series” in July. The matches will be played from July 22-30 in Atlanta, Orlando, Philadelphia, as well as in Harrison, New Jersey, and Landover, Maryland. While a number of English top-flight clubs have held off-season tours in the U.S. it is the first time the league has staged a tournament there.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.