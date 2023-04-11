Premier League to hold summer tournament in United States

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League will hold an off-season tournament in the United States this summer featuring six teams. Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham, Brighton and Brentford will play in the nine-match “summer series” in July. The matches will be played from July 22-30 in Atlanta, Orlando, Philadelphia, as well as in Harrison, New Jersey, and Landover, Maryland. While a number of English top-flight clubs have held off-season tours in the U.S. it is the first time the league has staged a tournament there.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.