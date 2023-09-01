Premier League spending approaches $3 billion as Liverpool rejects huge Saudi bid for Mohamed Salah

Premier League clubs have hurtled toward a record $3 billion outlay during European soccer’s summer transfer window that closed with Mohamed Salah still a Liverpool player despite a mammoth offer from Saudi Arabia. Liverpool stood firm in the face a reported verbal offer totaling 150 million pounds ($188 million) by Al-Ittihad and insisted the 31-year-old forward is not for sale. Chelsea concluded a splurge of $500 million by signing Cole Palmer from Manchester City. City spent $260 million and the final arrival was Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton for $67 million. Liverpool bought Netherlands international Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich and Manchester United signed four players including Morocco anchorman Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

