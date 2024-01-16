Premier League says a date has been set for hearing into Manchester City’s legal case

LONDON (AP) — A resolution to Manchester City’s legal case with the Premier League might not be far away. The league’s chief executive Richard Masters says a date has been set for proceedings to be heard in a sports tribunal. He didn’t disclose that date. The league has accused City of about 80 alleged breaches of its financial rules, and 30 more relating to its alleged failure to cooperate with an investigation. It announced the charges in February last year. The penalties could include a deduction of points or even expulsion from the top division if City is found guilty.

