Premier League referee Coote fired after comments about Liverpool and Klopp

LONDON (AP) — Premier League match official David Coote has been fired after his position was deemed “untenable” by English soccer’s referees body following an investigation into his conduct. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited suspended Coote on Nov. 12 while it looked into a video, published by The Sun newspaper, that circulated of him making offensive comments to friends about former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. Since then, UEFA and the Football Association have launched investigations following separate allegations about Coote. The PGMOL has issued a statement on Monday saying Coote’s employment has been terminated with immediate effect following the conclusion of its investigation.

