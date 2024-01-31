Premier League powers Liverpool and Man City flash deep squads in big wins to fire up title race

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool and Manchester City look primed and ready for another heavyweight clash for the Premier League title. Liverpool routed Chelsea 4-1 to restore a five-point lead for Jürgen Klopp’s team atop the table. Liverpool visits third-placed Arsenal on Sunday. City eased to a 3-1 win over Burnley and moved up again to second, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference. City has played a game fewer than its two rivals. Liverpool and City got their fourth straight wins with deep squads, fast-improving young stars and, for City, the tentative return of feared forward Erling Haaland from injury.

