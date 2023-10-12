Premier League players Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy’s training camp amid betting inquiry

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Premier League players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo have been sent back to their clubs from Italy’s training camp after being notified by prosecutors in Turin of involvement in a betting investigation. The move comes a day after Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli acknowledged that he is being investigated in the same case for alleged betting online via unauthorized websites. The Italian soccer federation says Tonali and Zaniolo have been handed official notifications of their involvement after police were seen at the national team’s Coverciano training center. Tonali is a midfielder with Newcastle and Zaniolo is an attacking midfielder-forward at Aston Villa on loan from Galatasaray.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.