Premier League leads spending as transfer window closes. Ivan Toney to Saudi Arabia

English Premier League clubs again flexed their financial muscles by spending about $2.6 billion in the summer transfer window that closed Friday for Europe’s five big domestic leagues. And once again Chelsea was first in line with an outlay of $290 million as owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital continue to look for a winning combination at Stamford Bridge. The Saudi Pro League’s window remains open for a few more days — enough time for more deals like the one announced early Saturday that will see striker Ivan Toney join Al-Ahli. The Saudi club agreed to pay Brentford a transfer fee reported to be $52 million.

