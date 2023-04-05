Premier League condemns ‘tragedy chanting’ by Chelsea fans

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League has criticized a section of Chelsea fans for their “tragedy chanting” during the 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge and says it is an “unacceptable issue.” Some Chelsea supporters could be heard during the second half taunting the traveling Liverpool contingent with chants relating to the Hillsborough Stadium disaster in 1989. The tragedy resulted in the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans. Chelsea released a statement after the game apologizing to Liverpool fans and saying “hateful chanting has no place in football.” Liverpool says that type of chanting “has to stop” for the sake of those “who continue to suffer as a result of football tragedies.”

