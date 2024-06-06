Premier League clubs vote to continue using VAR next season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Premier League clubs voted on Thursday to continue using VAR next season. At the league’s annual general meeting, the 20 teams decided against scrapping video assistant referees for key onfield decisions, despite a series of controversies last season. Clubs, however, voted to make improvements “for the benefit of the game and supporters.” The league said it wants to reduce delays to games while decisions are being made, with the introduction of semi-automated offside technology key to that. The league also said it wanted to maintain a high threshold for VAR intervention.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.