Premier League clubs close loophole by limiting spread of transfer-fee costs to five years

LONDON (AP) — Premier League teams will only be able to spread the cost of players’ transfer fees over a maximum period of five years. It closes a loophole that has been exploited most notably by Chelsea over the last two years. Clubs from England’s top league voted for an amendment to the rule on amortization of player contracts at a shareholders’ meeting. It brings the league in line with regulations followed by European governing body UEFA. Chelsea, in particular, has given players such as Moises Caicedo and Mykhailo Mudryk contracts of eight and eight-and-a-half years, respectively, so the club could spread the huge costs of the transfer over the full length of the deal.

