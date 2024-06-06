Premier League clubs agree to trial two new spending cap systems
The Premier League says clubs will trial two new forms of spending caps from next season. Teams in England’s top division will trial a “Squad Cost Rules” system limiting spending on players to 85% of a club’s soccer revenue and net profit or loss on player sales. A second system called “Top to Bottom Anchoring” limits spending to a multiple of the lowest combined prize money and cash from TV rights forecast to be earned by a team.
