Premier League clubs agree to measures for tackling rise in tragedy-related chanting

LONDON (AP) — Premier League clubs have agreed to measures for tackling the rise in tragedy-related chanting at matches. The move comes in response to incidents of chants and other behavior taunting victims and survivors of soccer-related tragedies. A Manchester United supporter was arrested following the FA Cup final at Wembley this month after he was seen wearing a soccer shirt that appeared to make an offensive reference to the 1989 Hillsborough disaster. Manchester City and Chelsea both apologized to Liverpool in recent months for Hillsborough-related chants sung by their fans and appealed for supporters to stop. The league also confirmed that it had agreed unanimously to amend its owners’ and directors’ test to prohibit fully leveraged buyouts.

