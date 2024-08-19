Premier League club Leicester signs Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp in $26M transfer deal

LONDON (AP) — Newly promoted Leicester has reached a deal with Tottenham to sign midfielder Oliver Skipp. The teams play later Monday in their opening game of the Premier League season. Leicester says the 23-year-old Skipp signed a five-year contract through the 2028-29 season. The value of the transfer was reportedly more than 20 million pounds ($26 million). Skipp reunites with Leicester manager Steve Cooper, who coached him in England’s youth teams.

