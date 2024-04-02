Premier League club Brighton posts profit of $154 million

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Premier League club Brighton has posted an after-tax profit of 122.8 million pounds ($154.4 million) for the 2022-23 season. That figure represented a jump from 24.1 million pounds in profit the previous year after sales of star players like Alexis Mac Allister, Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella and compensation for former manager Graham Potter after he was hired by Chelsea in September 2022. Brighton says its accounts did not include further big sales like Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez because their transfers to Chelsea were completed after the reporting period.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.