Preds center Johansen out estimated 12 weeks after surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen will miss the rest of the regular season after having surgery on his lower right leg. The Predators announced Thursday that Johansen will miss an “estimated 12 weeks” after surgery Wednesday afternoon. Nashville would have to make the playoffs for Johansen to have a chance to return this season. The Predators wrap up the regular season April 14 in hosting Colorado. They go into Thursday night’s game at San Jose seven points out of the second wild-card berth in the West. Johansen was hurt late in the second period of a shootout win over Vancouver when a skate blade struck near his right ankle.

