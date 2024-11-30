Predators trade Wedgewood to Avalanche for Annunen in swap of backup goaltenders

By The Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) celebrates with goaltender Justus Annunen (60) after an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

DENVER (AP) — Colorado and Nashville have traded backup goaltenders, with the Predators receiving Justus Annunen and the Avalanche picking up Scott Wedgewood. The Predators also acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft as part of the deal. Annunen is set to back up Nashville’s Juuse Saros. The 24-year-old Annunen is 6-4 with a 3.23 goals-against average. He was a third-round pick by Colorado in 2018. The 32-year-old Wedgewood figures to compete with Colorado’s Alexandar Georgiev for time in the net. He appeared in five games for the Predators this season, going 1-2-1 with a 3.69 goals-against average.

