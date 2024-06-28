Predators, franchise goalie Juuse Saros agree to terms on an 8-year contract, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Nashville Predators have agreed to terms on the framework of an eight-year contract extension with franchise goaltender Juuse Saros. He cannot sign until Monday when he is then in the final season of his current contract. Reports indicated the deal is worth just under $62 million, which would make his salary cap hit roughly $7.74 million through the 2032-33 NHL season. Saros finished fifth in Vezina Trophy voting as the league’s top netminder after backstopping Nashville to the playoffs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.