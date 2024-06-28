Predators, franchise goalie Juuse Saros agree to terms on an 8-year contract, AP source says

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) blocks a Vancouver Canucks shot on goal during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. The Nashville Predators have agreed to terms on the framework of an eight-year contract extension with franchise goaltender Juuse Saros, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, Thursday, June 27, 2024. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Nashville Predators have agreed to terms on the framework of an eight-year contract extension with franchise goaltender Juuse Saros. He cannot sign until Monday when he is then in the final season of his current contract. Reports indicated the deal is worth just under $62 million, which would make his salary cap hit roughly $7.74 million through the 2032-33 NHL season. Saros finished fifth in Vezina Trophy voting as the league’s top netminder after backstopping Nashville to the playoffs.

