Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro is out 2-3 weeks with an upper-body injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators will be without defenseman Dante Fabbro for two to three weeks because of an upper-body injury. The Predators updated Fabbro’s injury status Tuesday as they recalled Spencer Stastney from their AHL Milwaukee affiliate. Fabbro was hurt Sunday in an overtime loss at Minnesota. He played just over 3 minutes and in six shifts before leaving. Fabbro signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract at the NHL trade deadline for the 2024-25 season. The 25-year-old defenseman is in his fifth full season, playing on the top defensive pairing with captain Roman Josi.

