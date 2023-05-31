Predators come full circle with Andrew Burnette hired as 4th coach
By TERESA M. WALKER The Associated Press
FILE - Florida Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette yells during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The coaching shuffle in Nashville is complete, with Andrew Brunette officially hired as the Predators coach on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, a little over 12 hours after the team announced that John Hynes was fired. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL coaching shuffle in Nashville is complete, with Andrew Brunette hired as the Predators coach a little more than 12 hours after the team announced that John Hynes was fired. The moves are the first being made by incoming general manager Barry Trotz and come about six weeks after the Predators missed the playoffs. Trotz says Brunette knows how the Predators organization is run and what they want. Trotz says he has the utmost confidence the 49-year-old Brunette can take them to a Stanley Cup. Brunette spent the past season as a New Jersey Devils associate coach under Lindy Ruff. Brunette was interim coach of Florida during the 2021-22 season as the Panthers won the Presidents’ Trophy.
FILE - Florida Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette, left, congratulates Brandon Montour (62) as the team leaves the ice after an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. The coaching shuffle in Nashville is complete, with Andrew Brunette officially hired as the Predators coach on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, a little over 12 hours after the team announced that John Hynes was fired. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Seward
Nashville Predators founding general manager David Poile, left, new head coach Andrew Brunette and incoming general manager Barry Trotz pose for a picture during a news conference at the NHL hockey team's arena, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV
Nashville Predators incoming general manager Barry Trotz responds to questions during a news conference at the NHL hockey team's arena Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)