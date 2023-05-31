Predators come full circle with Andrew Burnette hired as 4th coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL coaching shuffle in Nashville is complete, with Andrew Brunette hired as the Predators coach a little more than 12 hours after the team announced that John Hynes was fired. The moves are the first being made by incoming general manager Barry Trotz and come about six weeks after the Predators missed the playoffs. Trotz says Brunette knows how the Predators organization is run and what they want. Trotz says he has the utmost confidence the 49-year-old Brunette can take them to a Stanley Cup. Brunette spent the past season as a New Jersey Devils associate coach under Lindy Ruff. Brunette was interim coach of Florida during the 2021-22 season as the Panthers won the Presidents’ Trophy.

