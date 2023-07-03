Predators are winners and players seeking long contracts are among the losers in NHL free agency

The Nashville Predators, defensive defenseman Ryan Graves and some top goaltenders are among the winners in NHL free agency. Most players looking for long-term contracts and much of Western Canada factor among the losers. Nashville signed a top two-way center in hockey and 2019 playoff MVP Ryan O’Reilly, rugged Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Luke Schenn and a winger in Gustav Nyquist who has something to prove. The moves are the start of new general manager Barry Trotz’s chance to put his stamp on the Predators.

